German arms manufacturer HENSOLDT will provide Ukraine with 6 TRML-4D air defense radars. PHOTO

Ukraine will receive six more high-performance TRML-4D radars from the German arms manufacturer HENSOLDT. They will help strengthen Ukraine’s air defense.

It is noted that six radars will be supplied to Ukraine later this year as part of a large package of orders worth more than 100 million euros. In a statement, HENSOLDT CEO Oliver Dierre said that these radar systems are "urgently needed by the Ukrainian air defense."

"Our radars are urgently needed by the Ukrainian air defence and we are proud to be able to supply all the systems this year. Feedback from our customers confirms how important rapid availability of radar is for the protection of citizens," said Oliver Dierre.

It is known that TRML-4D is based on the latest AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar technology. The system provides fast acquisition and tracking of about 1500 targets within a radius of up to 250 kilometers. The TRML-4D radar is also capable of quickly and reliably discovering, tracking and classifying all types of air targets, including cruise missiles, drones and airplanes, as well as helicopters.

Earlier, US Ambassador Bridget Brink stressed the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defence. She made the statement after Russia's latest missile attacks on Ukraine.