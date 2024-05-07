Occupiers attacked Nikopol district 4 times at night, damaging buildings and cars. PHOTO

On the night of 7 May 2024, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region four times.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy shelled Marhanets community with artillery. They used kamikaze drones to attack Nikopol itself and the Mirovska community.

Consequences of night shelling in Nikopol region

"Three private houses, an outbuilding, a shop and a gas pipeline were damaged. No one was killed or injured," the RMA said.

As reported, on 6 May, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones five times.