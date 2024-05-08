As result of shelling of Kharkiv by occupiers, injuring seven people, including 4 children. PHOTOS

The number of people injured during the Russian shelling of Kharkiv on May 8 has increased to seven.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

According to the head of the RMA, among the victims are an 8-year-old girl and three boys aged 14, 14 and 15. Two of the boys are in сritical condition, and one boy and one girl are in state of moderate severity. All of them were hospitalized.

It was also reported that a 55-year-old civilian man with moderate injuries was taken to hospital. Two women, aged 80 and 32, were treated on the spot.





According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, on the afternoon of 8 May, the Russian army deliberately shelled a sports ground in Kharkiv.

It is noted that the school and nearby residential buildings were damaged. Law enforcement and explosives experts are working to establish the type of ammunition that the enemy used to hit the city.







Earlier, Russian troops struck Kharkiv. The strike was carried out in the Saltivskyi district, on a playground near a sports school where children were.