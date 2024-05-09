Enemy fired at two units of rescuers in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions. PHOTOS

On the night of 9 May, Russian invaders attacked Lyman in Donetsk region, and in the morning they shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs’k region. In both cases, buildings of fire and rescue units were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"At night, Russians struck Lyman, Donetsk region. Two vehicles, the entrance gate and fence, as well as the interior of the building and windows, were damaged in the local fire and rescue unit," the statement said.

In the morning, the enemy attacked Nikopol. The shelling damaged the building of the fire and rescue unit, a box, and 3 service vehicles.

"Fortunately, in both cases, there were no casualties among the personnel," the agency noted.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian troops shelled Nikopol in the morning: 2 people killed, two more wounded. Photo















