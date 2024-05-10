Prosecutor’s Office: Russians hit Kharkiv with S-400 missile at night. PHOTOS
Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv at night with a S-400 missile.
This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.
"According to preliminary data, the enemy launched an attack with a S-400 missile from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation," the statement said.
A Russian missile hit a private residential area, setting houses on fire.
A 72-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.
Missile attack on Kharkiv
At night, the Russian occupiers shelled Kharkiv.
Two people were injured as a result of the strike. According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, the city was hit by an S-300 missile.
