Prosecutor’s Office: Russians hit Kharkiv with S-400 missile at night. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv at night with a S-400 missile.

the press service of the regional prosecutor's office

"According to preliminary data, the enemy launched an attack with a S-400 missile from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

A Russian missile hit a private residential area, setting houses on fire.

A 72-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.

Missile attack on Kharkiv

At night, the Russian occupiers shelled Kharkiv.

Two people were injured as a result of the strike. According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, the city was hit by an S-300 missile.

