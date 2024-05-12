Russian troops attacked Nikopol district 6 times with drones and artillery - RMA. PHOTOS
Russians shelled Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery 6 times during the day.
According to Censor.NET, this was written by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lyskak.
"The Russians fired at the area's settlements with heavy artillery. They launched more than a dozen shells. They also used kamikaze drones," noted Lysak.
In Nikopol, Russian troops destroyed a private house, an outbuilding and a gas pipeline.
The consequences of hostile attacks on Marhanets and Myrovka communities are being investigated.
No people were injured.
