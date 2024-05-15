SBGS: Channel of men smuggling to Slovakia was eliminated, cost of "services" reached $10.5 thousand. PHOTO

A channel for smuggling people of military age from Ukraine to Slovakia was eliminated.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.

As noted, this channel was discovered and eliminated by officers of the operational search unit of the Chop border guard detachment.

Who set up the channel?

According to the border guards, the illegal scheme was organised by a Ukrainian citizen who is currently in Slovakia. He was looking for people who wanted to escape from Ukraine and supervised their actions from abroad.

"The man's illegal activities were stopped thanks to the cooperation of border operatives with the National Unit for Combating Illegal Migration of the Border Police Bureau and the Police for Foreigners of the Presidium of the Police Corps of the Slovak Republic," the statement said.

In the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code, border guards together with the National Police detained two residents of Donetsk region who were making their way to Slovakia in the forest near the village of Huta, Uzhhorod district. They were guided by online maps and followed the route indicated by the organiser of the smuggling.

Cost of "services"

At the same time, an accomplice to the offence, a Slovak citizen, was detained near the Malyi Bereznyi checkpoint, who was to transport the money for the deal across the border and hand it over to the organiser. It was worth USD 10,500 to the Donetsk residents.

It is also noted that the accomplice was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. During the inspection of the scene, law enforcement officers seized the foreigner's vehicle, cash in the amount of USD 10,500 and a mobile phone.

The issue of serving a notice of suspicion in absentia to the organiser of the scheme is being resolved. The investigative actions are ongoing.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a police sergeant who helped men liable for military service to cross the border was tried in Ivano-Frankivsk region. The law enforcement officer estimated his "services" at 6.5 thousand US dollars. It was also reported that a car with 9 passengers was stopped near the border with Romania.