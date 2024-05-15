Ukraine received 40 ambulances from South Korea. PHOTO

Today, Ukraine received 40 ambulances from the Korean Red Cross.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health.

The cars will be delivered to healthcare facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Chernihiv regions.

According to the Ministry of Health, the vehicles are equipped with everything necessary to help seriously ill patients, as well as those who need additional life-sustaining measures during transport to and between hospitals.

Since 2022, Ukraine has received more than 150 ambulances from the Republic of Korea.

During the war, the Russian occupiers damaged 164 ambulances, destroyed 261, and captured 125.