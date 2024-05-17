At night, aggressor hit Nikopol with kamikaze drone, high-rise building was damaged. PHOTOS
Late in the evening of 16 May, the occupiers attacked Nikopol in the Dnipro region with a kamikaze drone.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.
"According to updated information, a five-storey building and a car were damaged in the city due to evening drone attacks," the statement said.
Fortunately, there were no injuries.
In other districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the night passed quietly.
As a reminder, since the evening of 16 May, the Ukrainian Air Force has reported the threat of attacks by attack drones.
