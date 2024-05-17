Over 25 samples of mortars and grenade launchers replenished arsenal of AFU in two years - Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS

During the two years of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s arsenal was replenished with 25 models of mortars and grenade launchers, both Ukrainian and foreign.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

For example, from March 2022 to April 2024, more than 10 models of mortars of various calibers of Ukrainian and foreign production were adopted, codified, and put into service in the Defence Forces of Ukraine. In particular, foreign manufacturers include companies from the USA, Poland, Finland, and others.

In addition, the Ministry of Defence notes that since February 2022, more than 15 models of hand-held, automatic, and under-barrel grenade launchers, also of domestic and foreign production, have been codified and adopted.

It is reported that the Ukrainian army currently has grenade launchers made in Germany, the United States, Sweden, and other countries.

The new melee weapons include 5 Ukrainian-made grenade launchers, which are not inferior to foreign models in terms of their characteristics.

Also read: Ukrainian Armed Forces accept another 18 weapons and military equipment samples for operation a week before

In addition, more than a dozen samples of ammunition for grenade launchers, including high-explosive and fragmentation munitions, were approved for use.





The Ministry of Defence reminded that the Ukrainian defense industry is increasing its own production of mortar ammunition of various nomenclatures and plans to produce certain samples of ammunition together with Western companies.

As noted, the codification and subsequent approval of a sample of weapons and military equipment of domestic production for operation with the assignment of a NATO nomenclature number allows it to be purchased from the state budget for units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Also read: Media: Ukraine has a network of secret weapons production plants

Earlier it was reported that since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 60 models of small arms, most of them foreign-made, have been adopted (codified and approved for use).