Russians attacked Nikopol district 9 times with kamikaze drones and 5 times with artillery: houses, school, shop and agricultural company damaged. PHOTOS
On 17 May, Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region was under fire from the occupiers.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrove communities again suffered from hostile terror.
As a result of the shelling, 4 private houses and 3 outbuildings were damaged. In addition, a school, a shop and an agricultural company were damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were also hit.
The dry grass also caught fire, and the rescuers put it out.
Lysak noted that there were no deaths or injuries.
The air raid alert is currently in effect in the region.
