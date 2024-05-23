France successfully tests upgraded ASMPA-R missile capable of carrying nuclear warhead. PHOTO

For the first time, France tested an upgraded ASMPA-R medium-range air-to-surface nuclear missile, but without a nuclear warhead. The test was successful. The missile was launched by a Rafale fighter jet.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu on the social network X.

The test was conducted as part of the Durandal military exercise. They took place from 13 May to 14 June.

Lecornu noted the "excellence and operational reliability" of France 's nuclear deterrent.

"Operation Durandal: the Strategic Air Force's Rafale aircraft has just successfully conducted the first test launch of the updated ASMPA supersonic nuclear missile without an on-board payload," Lecornu said.

Read more: DPRK tests new strategic cruise missile

The tests were conducted under military supervision at bases in Biscarrosse, Urten and Kemper on the west coast of France.

"The ASMPA upgrade programme has enhanced the internal performance of the missile while maintaining confidence in the on-board nuclear component in the face of new threats until the advent of the future 4th generation nuclear air-to-surface missile," the French Ministry of Defence press service said.

Read more: Russia maybe preparing to test the Burevestnik nuclear-powered missile, - NYT