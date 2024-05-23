Maidan case: Former platoon commander and three employees of Sevastopol "Berkut" were charged with treason. PHOTOS

The former commander of the motor transport platoon of the Berkut special police unit in Sevastopol and three other members of the special unit were served with a notice of suspicion of treason.

What are the ex-Berkut members accused of?

As noted, in January-February 2014, the former law enforcement officers took an active part in the illegal counteraction to peaceful protests in Kyiv. Upon returning to Sevastopol, they illegally seized dozens of assault rifles stored at the location of the special forces unit.

Later, in a prior conspiracy with representatives of the Russian Federation and others, Berkut officers used these weapons to block roads between Crimea and the Kherson region - from 27 February to 20 March 2014.

Thus, the suspects assisted the Russian Federation in the annexation of the territories of Sevastopol and Crimea, the PGO notes.

They are charged with encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, high treason, and possession of firearms by abuse of office (Article 110(3), Article 111(1), Article 262(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).





If arrested, they will face life imprisonment.

