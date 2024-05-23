Occupiers strike fire station in Nikopol district with drone. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 23 May, Russian invaders targeted a fire depot in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone.

This was reported on Facebook by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia targeted a flagpole with the State Flag of Ukraine located on the territory of the SES unit with a drone," the statement said.

The enemy attack smashed the windows of the fire station. There were no casualties.

As previously reported, on 22 May, the Russians carried out more than two dozen attacks on the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. They used artillery, but the vast majority of attacks were carried out with kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles, targeting the Dniprovskyi district. Novomoskovskyi district was also shelled.

