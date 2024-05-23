Lubinets: 13 children returned to Ukraine. PHOTOS

Thirteen children were returned to Ukraine, seven of them from TOT, and six more were returned as part of the implementation of the President’s action plan Bring Kids Back UA.

According to Censor.NET, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, wrote about this in his telegram channel.

According to him, 13 Ukrainian children were returned to their homeland.

The Ombudsperson noted that those children who had returned from TOT and visited the Child Protection Centre told about their journey of return.

"The story of a 15-year-old girl from Mariupol struck me to the core. Her house was hit by a Russian tank, so she and her mother took refuge in a church until the girl was injured in the head by rocket fragments (What could this child have done wrong?). After numerous attempts and actions to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine, the family managed to do so," Lubinets wrote.

He added that the Ombudsman's Office worked jointly with other government agencies and with the mediation of the State of Qatar. Lubinets is also waiting for results on other issues discussed during his visit to the country in April.

Lubinets stressed that Ukraine is ready for everyone to return and will provide basic humanitarian, medical, psychological and social assistance. And law enforcement officers will record all the crimes committed by Russians that our children have witnessed or been victims of.

It is worth recalling that in April 2024, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets paid a working visit to Qatar.

