Western ambassadors joined flash mob in support of Vivat publishing house, whose printing-office was attacked by occupiers in Kharkiv. PHOTO

The ambassadors of the United Kingdom and Germany did not stand aside from the Ukrainian flash mob in support of the Vivat publishing house, which was damaged by Russian strikes on Kharkiv on Thursday, 23 May.

This is reported by European Pravda, Censor.NET informs.

For example, British Ambassador Martin Harris told his followers on platform X that Russian missiles had hit a printing office that prints books for the Vivat publishing house, and Ukrainians then organized a flash mob of support.

"Ukrainians today are buying books (by publishers) in response, and so am I. Vivat Vivat!" the diplomat said in a post.

Harris also showed three books he had purchased from a publishing house that suffered from the actions of the Russian occupiers.

In his turn, German Ambassador Martin Jaeger posted a short message on social network X with the words "Vivat Kharkiv".

Austrian Ambassador Arad Benkö also told his followers on social network X about the Russian missiles hitting the printing office. He showed a photo of the aftermath of the Russian attack on the Kharkiv printing office.

Earlier, a flash mob was launched online in support of Vivat publishing house, which suffered as a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv on 23 May. It was joined by many public figures, as well as many other publishers and bookstores.

Russian attack on Kharkiv

As a reminder, on 23 May, the Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv. It is known that 7 people were killed and 20 were injured.

It is known that the ruscists targeted the printing office of the Vivat publishing house. There are dead and wounded employees.