Ukrainian drones probably damaged Russian fighter jets on night of 19 May - Schemes. SATELLITE IMAGES

On the night of 19 May, Ukrainian drones damaged at least two Russian fighters - Su-27 and Su-34 - at the Kushchevsk airfield in the Krasnodar region of Russia

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Schemes" with reference to satellite images and analysis by aviation expert Anatolii Khrapchynskyi.



Russian SU aircraft were stationed at the Kushchevsk airfield in Russia's Krasnodar Territory on the night of 19 May when Ukraine launched a drone strike against them. A Planet Labs satellite recorded the damage.



According to the expert, Ukrainian UAVs managed to damage at least two Russian fighters, Su-27 and Su-34.

"We see a Su-34 with damaged or removed wings, and a clearly damaged Su-27 in another part of the airfield. A Su-30 could also have been damaged, as it has hardly changed its position since 11 May and is standing next to the damaged Su-27," Khrapchynskyi said.







The aviation expert added that the Kushchevska airfield is a training base of the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School, where Russia trained future pilots. But now Russia is also using this airfield to attack Ukrainian positions.



Satellite imagery also shows that after the Ukrainian UAV strikes, most of the Russian fighter jets were removed from this airfield.







As a reminder, on 19 May, the Krasnodar Territory Operations Centre reported an attack by at least 10 drones in the Kushchevskyi district and a fire that did not affect the territory of any settlements.

The Russian Ministry of Defence only stated that 57 UAVs were shot down over the territory of Krasnodar Krai that night.