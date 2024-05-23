Ukrainian defence forces eliminate Russian Su-25 attack aircraft - General Staff

The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the evening report of the General Staff.

It is noted that the number of Russian attacks in the Pokrovsk direction has increased to 25. The situation remains tense - nine combat engagements are still ongoing

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko destroyed the fourth Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk region since the beginning of this month.

