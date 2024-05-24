Occupiers shelled Nikopol with artillery and used kamikaze drone: three people were injured. PHOTO

During the day on 24 May, Russian invaders shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with artillery and used a kamikaze drone. Three people were injured as a result of the attacks.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

All the victims sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

"A 24-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were hospitalised in moderate condition. Another man, 52 years old, will be treated at home," Lysak said.

He noted that during the day, the Russian invaders were shelling the city with artillery. In addition, a private house was attacked with a kamikaze drone. The building was damaged as a result of the attack. A woman was inside the house at the time of the attack. She survived.

On the morning of 24 May, Russian invaders launched kamikaze drones at Nikopol and shelled the Marhanets community of Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, injuring two people.

