There is air alert in capital and number of regions. Air Force informs about high-speed target in direction of Kyiv
On the afternoon of 25 May, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online alarm map.
The Air Force reports that a high-speed target was spotted from the north through Chernihiv region in the direction of Kyiv.
