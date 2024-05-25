ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13231 visitors online
News Photo War
3 270 3

There is air alert in capital and number of regions. Air Force informs about high-speed target in direction of Kyiv

On the afternoon of 25 May, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online alarm map.

повітряна тривога вдень 25 травня 2024 року

Watch more: Border guards destroyed enemy’s means of communication and armored personnel carriers. VIDEO

The Air Force reports that a high-speed target was spotted from the north through Chernihiv region in the direction of Kyiv.

Author: 

Air forces (1445) air alert (335) Air attacks (434)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 