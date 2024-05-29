ENG
Deputy Head of US Treasury Adeyemo arrived in Kyiv for visit. PHOTO

Today, on 29 May, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo arrived in Kyiv.

This was reported by the US Embassy in Ukraine on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"We are pleased to welcome U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo to Kyiv to meet with senior officials to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine, our next steps to strengthen sanctions, and efforts to recover the proceeds of frozen Russian assets," the statement said.

According to Reuters, during his visit, Adeyemo will meet with aides to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, academics, and civil society groups. In particular, he will hold talks with government officials on future plans to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

