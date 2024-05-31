What prisoners look like after being tortured in Russian prisons. PHOTOS

The State Border Guard Service has published photos of border guards who returned from Russian captivity today.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.





"New clothes, a shower, lunch, emotions from calls to family and the first warm hugs in a long time of captivity," the post reads.

As a reminder, on 31 May, 75 Ukrainian citizens, including 4 civilians, were returned from Russian captivity as a result of the exchange.