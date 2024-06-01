Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region, there is hit. PHOTO

During a massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 1 June 2024, air defence forces shot down 9 missiles and 10 Shaheds over the Dnipro region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there are hits. The enemy attacked the region's energy infrastructure.

Several fires broke out. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Shelling of Nikopol

Also, according to the RMA, the occupiers fired at Nikopol in the evening with artillery.

The morning started with shelling and kamikaze drone attacks in the city. The Pokrovska community also came under attack.

"Four people were wounded. Among them is a 7-year-old girl. There is also a 69-year-old man and two women, aged 74 and 68. They are being provided with all the necessary medical care," the statement said.

A bus, a two-story building that was not in use, a private house, and an outbuilding were damaged.







A massive attack on Ukraine on the night of 1 June 2024

As reported, on the night of Saturday, 1 June 2024, Russian troops once again massively attacked Ukraine using missiles and Shahed-type attack drones. According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, energy facilities in 5 regions were attacked.

Censor.NET also reported that racists had massively shelled Zaporizhzhia, and there was damage to the energy infrastructure.