Consequences of missile attack by Russian troops on Balaklia: number of victims has increased to 13. PHOTOS

The number of people injured in the morning rocket attack on Balakliya, Kharkiv region, has risen to 13.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, on 1 June, at around 5:00 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on the territory of a private residential sector in Balakliya, Izium district.

"13 people were injured, including 8 children: two girls aged 4 and 9 and 6 boys, the youngest of whom is 2 years old, the oldest is 17," the statement said.

Previously, the enemy had fired an Iskander-K missile at the city.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers had launched a missile attack on Balakliya, houses were burning, and 12 people were injured.