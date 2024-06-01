During day, occupiers attacked Nikopol with artillery and drones. Industrial enterprise and power line were damaged. PHOTO

The Russian invaders do not stop attacking the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. During the day, on 1 June, the enemy fired artillery and attacked with kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to Lysak, during the day, the Russian army attacked the Myrovka, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities, as well as Nikopol itself.

"Five artillery attacks and three kamikaze drone strikes were registered in the Nikopol district during the day. The enemy fired at Nikopol itself, Myrovka, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets communities," the official said.

An industrial enterprise and a power line were damaged by hostile shelling. No one was killed or wounded.

Lysak added that a house and a car were damaged in Nikopol as a result of the morning shelling. A private enterprise was also hit by hostile shelling.

Earlier it was reported that during the day on 31 May, Russian invaders attacked Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones five times.

