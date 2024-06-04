Large-scale fire in warehouse in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv is extinguished. PHOTOS

Rescuers have extinguished a large-scale fire in a warehouse in Kyiv. This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

Where did the fire break out?

As noted, the fire occurred on 3 June at around 10 p.m. on Zakrevskyi Street in the Desnianskyi district of the capital. A warehouse was on fire.

According to the State Emergency Service, the fire was extinguished on 4 June at 01:10 a.m. over an area of 2000 sq m.

Twenty-four vehicles and 96 rescuers were on the scene.

Preliminary, there were no casualties or injuries.

