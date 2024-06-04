ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12023 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
4 492 7

As result of rocket attack on Dnipro, school that survived Second World War was damaged. PHOTOS

During the morning explosions in Dnipro, school No. 6 was damaged, with the ceiling falling and about a hundred windows shattered.

This was reported by the Dnipro City Council, Censor.NET reports.

"School No. 6 survived the Second World War, and on 4 June 2024, it is recovering from enemy shelling again. Due to the debris of downed missiles, 85 windows were smashed and 250 square metres of the ceiling fell," the statement said.

Школа №6 у Дніпрі
Школа №6 у Дніпрі
Школа №6 у Дніпрі

It is noted that the school has already begun cleaning, and windows are being boarded up while new ones are being made.

Read more: At least 790 children have died in Ukraine since 2014 as result of Russian aggression - Lubinets

We remind you that in the morning, air defence forces shot down two enemy missiles over Dnipro. The debris damaged civilian infrastructure. As a result of the attack, 8 people were injured, including 2 children. Photo report

Author: 

Dnipro (616) shoot out (13236)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 