As result of rocket attack on Dnipro, school that survived Second World War was damaged. PHOTOS

During the morning explosions in Dnipro, school No. 6 was damaged, with the ceiling falling and about a hundred windows shattered.

This was reported by the Dnipro City Council, Censor.NET reports.

"School No. 6 survived the Second World War, and on 4 June 2024, it is recovering from enemy shelling again. Due to the debris of downed missiles, 85 windows were smashed and 250 square metres of the ceiling fell," the statement said.







It is noted that the school has already begun cleaning, and windows are being boarded up while new ones are being made.

Read more: At least 790 children have died in Ukraine since 2014 as result of Russian aggression - Lubinets

We remind you that in the morning, air defence forces shot down two enemy missiles over Dnipro. The debris damaged civilian infrastructure. As a result of the attack, 8 people were injured, including 2 children. Photo report