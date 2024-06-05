UAH 40 thousand weekly for the right to work on the route: Kyiv City State Administration official who organized a scheme of extortion from Kyiv road carriers was served a notice of suspicion - SBI. VIDEO&PHOTOS

SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to a deputy director of a Kyiv City State Administration department who was demanding bribes from Kyiv road carriers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

As noted, a private entrepreneur who helped the official organise the extortion system was also served with a notice of suspicion.

Pressure from officials on carriers

In April 2024, the wife of a serviceman, who ran her husband's transport company while he was serving, applied to the SBI. The company served one of the Kyiv routes. The woman complained about systemic pressure from the official and threats to terminate the existing passenger transportation contract if she did not agree to "cooperate". In particular, the company had to transfer UAH 40,000 to the official on a weekly basis through a controlled company for the right to operate the route.

Read more: $200,000 bribe to NACB detective and SAPO prosecutor: Metropolitan lawyer Nosov was notified of suspicion









Intermediary businessman detained

Law enforcement officers detained the intermediary businessman immediately after receiving the next "tranche" for the official.

A number of searches have been conducted, during which documents and equipment confirming the illegal activity were seized.

See more: SSU and NACB exposed deputy head of Rivne Regional Council for bribe of almost UAH 600,000. PHOTOS

Suspicions.

The Kyiv City State Administration official and his accomplice are suspected of committing a criminal offence under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The article provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The possible involvement of the official's management in the implementation of the criminal scheme is being checked.