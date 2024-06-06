Day in Donetsk region: 4 people died, 14 were injured. 4 districts of region were under fire. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian occupants fired 15 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region. 4 people were killed and 14 were wounded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Volnovakha district.

A house in Novoukrainka of the Vuhledar district was damaged by Russian shelling.

Pokrovsk district.

In Selidove, 7 people were injured and 13 multi-storey buildings were damaged. Two houses were damaged in Hirnyk of the Kurakhove district.

Kramatorsk district.

In the Lyman district, 15 houses were damaged in Droysheve and 6 in Novoye. In Berestok of the Illinivska community, 1 person was killed and 3 injured, and 8 objects were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

In the Toretsk district, 1 person was killed and 4 injured in Pivnichne; 17 houses were damaged in New York. In the Chasiv Yar district, 4 private houses and a multi-story building were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 15 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 217 people, including 61 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

On 5 June, 4 people died as a result of Russian strikes and 14 were injured.

