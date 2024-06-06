Russian offensive along entire frontline continues, soldiers lack drones, Starlink and electronic warfare equipment - volunteer Yusupova. PHOTOS

She posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian offensive along the entire frontline - from Kharkiv to Robotyne village in Zaporizhzhia region - continues. There are bloody battles going on... There is a great lack of drones, starliners and EWs. People, we are asking for help in buying drones. Drones are destroying the enemy and saving the lives of our soldiers," the statement said.

For example, the soldiers need 4-6 Mavic 3 pro drones, and one costs UAH 75 thousand.

Mavic 3T with thermal imager - UAH 187 thousand.

The defenders also need starlinks, radios and antennas.

Yusupova said that she had previously bought a Mavic 3T for UAH 187,000, two Mavic 3 pro for UAH 146,000, three Starliners for UAH 48,000 and one for UAH 17,500.

The volunteer also bought two more Mavic 3 pro drones for UAH 150,000, a drone backpack and fire selector switches for UAH 8,250 and UAH 12,650. She also bought walkie-talkies for UAH 29,939 and UAH 22,750, and a charging station for UAH 22,000.

Read more: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help with purchase of drones, electronic warfare equipment and walkie talkies for defenders of Chasiv Yar and Kharkiv region

Details for help

PayPal - [email protected]

Private - 5168752017223390 Yusupova Natalia Avhusta

Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142

References to the jar

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z

Jar card number

5375 4112 0025 4253

Read more: Occupiers storm and destroy Chasiv Yar: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help in purchasing drones and electronic warfare equipment for Armed Forces. PHOTOS









































