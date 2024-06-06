Situation in energy sector is much worse than in 2022-2023. We are preparing for difficult situation in winter - Halushchenko. PHOTOS

A regular meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors is underway in Vienna, where the Ukrainian delegation is headed by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. During the visit, he met with representatives of EU member states at the IAEA, Censor.NET reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

Herman Halushchenko familiarized the representatives with the difficult situation in the Ukrainian energy system after large-scale Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

"The biggest damage was caused to thermal and hydropower generation facilities, and the transmission system facilities were significantly damaged. Total system losses are up to 9 GW of capacity. The situation is now much worse than in 2022-2023. Restrictions are applied to consumers. We are preparing for a rather difficult situation in winter," the Minister said.

The head of the Ministry of Energy emphasized that nuclear generation remains the mainstay of Ukraine's economy, while enemy attacks on substations pose threats to nuclear power plants and, therefore, to nuclear and radiation safety.

"The attacks are now focused on maneuvering capacities, but the enemy's goal is a complete blackout. We are preparing to ensure that all 9 nuclear power units operate in winter, this is our way to survive. Therefore, an important task is to protect nuclear energy, avoid blackout of nuclear power plants and ensure nuclear and radiation safety in Ukraine, on which global nuclear safety depends," the Minister emphasized.

Particular attention was paid to the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP and the possible risks of its next blackout. It was emphasized that the IAEA observation missions play an important role in ensuring nuclear and radiation safety, not only at ZNPP but also at other Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Discussing the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland, Herman Halushchenko emphasized the need to intensify practical efforts aimed at implementing the Formula for Peace in Ukraine and its point on radiation and nuclear safety. The Minister thanked all EU countries that have joined the working group on radiation and nuclear safety and are actively working within the initiative of the President of Ukraine.

