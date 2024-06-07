500 FPVs, 25 trucks and 3 Leleka UAVs were handed over to two units of AFU by Kyiv community. PHOTOS

Two units of the Defence Forces received trucks and drones purchased at the expense of the Kyiv community.

The head of the city announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Today we have handed over 25 ISUZU PICK UP trucks (D-MAX) to the soldiers of the 7th separate brigade of the Special Operations Forces. They were purchased with the money allocated to the military from the capital's budget. The total cost of the vehicles is over UAH 39.5 million. Also, the Kyiv community handed over another 500 fpv drones and 3 Ukrainian Leleka UAVs designed for reconnaissance to the soldiers of the 4th Rubizh Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. The defenders purchased them for funds allocated from the capital's budget. It is UAH 25 million," the mayor said.

In total, Kyiv has recently allocated UAH 50 million to equip the 7th Brigade of the Special Operations Forces, Klytschko added.

At the same time, more than UAH 500 million has been allocated from the Kyiv budget for the Rubizh brigade since the start of the full-scale war.

"With these funds, the fighters have previously purchased and sent more than 1,500 UAVs to the frontline. Also, electronic warfare systems, hundreds of radio stations, vehicles and more. Hundreds of UAVs, electronic warfare systems, night vision sights, and protective equipment were also sent to the 4th Brigade as charity. The city will continue to do everything to help all our defenders and bring the Victory closer!" the mayor stressed.

Earlier, Klytschko handed over 38 new cars and a batch of drones to the soldiers of the 92nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are defending Kharkiv region.

It was also reported that the 112th Kyiv TDF Brigade received aid from Kyiv residents - more than 800 drones. In addition, Klytschko informed about the allocation of an additional UAH 150 million from the city budget to equip the 112th Brigade.

