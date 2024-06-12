Russians attack Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones: 1 person injured. PHOTOS

On 12 June, the enemy attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery almost two dozen times.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhii Lysak, wrote about this in his telegram channel.

He noted that the district centre, Marhanets, Myrovka, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities were shelled.

"A 17-year-old boy was injured there. He has multiple shrapnel wounds. The boy is in hospital," informed Lysak.

According to him, the shelling damaged six private houses, several outbuildings and two five-storey buildings. Half a dozen cars and a minibus were smashed. A garage, two outbuildings and a country house were on fire as a result of the attacks. The fire was extinguished by rescuers. A power line was also damaged.

As a reminder, today the Russians launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, with 6 dead and 11 wounded.

