One person was killed as result of shelling of Tokarivka in Kherson region by occupiers. PHOTO

Russian troops shelled Tokarivka of the Dariivka community in Kherson region, killing a man.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 40-year-old man walking down the street was attacked by Russians.



"Unfortunately, he sustained injuries incompatible with life," the statement said.

Read more: Occupiers shelled Osokorivka in Kherson region with artillery. Woman was wounded

According to the press service of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Russian military, using mortars, fired on the Dariivka community of Kherson district on 13 June at around 2:15 p.m.

Under the procedural supervision of the Oleshky District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Veletenske in the Bilozerska community of Kherson region.