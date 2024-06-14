Day in Donetsk region: 9 people were injured, houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops fired 14 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, injuring 9 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district.

One person was wounded in Kurakhove, a house was damaged. In Hromada, Kurakhivka, Uspenivka, Hannaivka, and Veselyi Hai were shelled. In Selidove, 6 people were wounded, 13 multi-story buildings, a private house, 3 administrative buildings, and several shops were damaged.

Kramatorsk district.

Lyman district is under fire of the occupants, 5 houses were damaged: 3 in Zarne, 1 in Torske and Ozerne. In the Zorillinivska district, 4 objects were damaged. In Markova Kostiantynivska community, 2 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

In Toretsk, people were injured and 15 buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 12 private houses and 2 multi-story buildings were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 14 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 73 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 16 children.

In total, on 13 June, the occupiers wounded 9 residents of the Donetsk region.

