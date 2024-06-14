Recruitment center for AFU is opened in Ivano-Frankivsk. This is 24th in Ukraine. PHOTOS

The first recruitment centre of the Ukrainian army in the region was opened in Ivano-Frankivsk on the basis of the Administrative Services Centre.

This was announced by the representative of the Ministry of Defence on recruitment Oleksii Bezhevets, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Today, the 24th recruitment centre of the Ukrainian army was opened in Ivano-Frankivsk. We see that as the network grows, more and more people are contacting the centers of this system with their questions and receiving consultations, and many people are joining the Ukrainian Defense Forces," he said.

According to him, statistics show that every fifth or sixth person who comes to recruitment centres is a woman.





The Ministry of Defence added that those who want to find a job through recruitment centres must undergo a medical examination to determine where they are best suited to find a vacancy.

According to local media outlet Kurs, the centre will provide advice to citizens wishing to join the Armed Forces on choosing a position and unit.





According to Bezhevets, about 1,000 people a week apply to recruitment centres today.

Earlier it was reported that a recruitment centre for the Defence Forces was opened in Mykolaiv.