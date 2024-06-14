Russians set up logistics base near residential building in occupied Mariupol - Andriushchenko. PHOTO

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russian invaders built their logistics base near civilian residential buildings.

This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the guerrillas had discovered a large logistics base of the Russian military at 60 Tahanrohska Street, near civilian houses.





"In this way, the Russians are trying to use civilians as human shields," Andriushchenko said.

He added that the territory of the logistics base is also used by the occupiers as a systematic transit stop for military trucks, mostly on the Berdiansk-Novoazovsk route.

