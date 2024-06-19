Over 3.5 thousand air defence components and artillery systems seized from clandestine warehouses in Kyiv region transferred to Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police handed over a large batch of spare parts for heavy weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

We are talking about more than 3.5 thousand components for air defence systems and artillery systems, as well as engines for armoured vehicles.

It is noted that all this equipment was seized from two clandestine hangars that law enforcement officers found in Kyiv region.

According to the investigation, the illegal warehouses belonged to the top management of a local company that sells specialised equipment for rocket and artillery weapons and armoured vehicles.





"Ukrainian defenders will receive spare parts for missile and artillery equipment, air defence systems, engines for military vehicles, as well as surveillance devices and sights. This is the second batch of property that police seized from dealers who tried to sell it to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine at an inflated price and did not provide any documents or information about its origin," the National Police said in a statement.

The SSU noted that the defendants planned to sell the components as unaccounted-for products without entering the data into the reporting documentation.





Then, thanks to the SSU's prompt response, the fraud was exposed and blocked in advance.

The criminal investigation under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office) is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

It was recalled that in August 2018, law enforcement officers exposed the same suspects on an attempt to sell 80 tank engines to the Armed Forces of Ukraine at a threefold overpriced price.

The offenders face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.











