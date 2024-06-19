Price of question is lives of soldiers: Volunteer Yusupova asks for help with purchase of drones and other equipment for soldiers. PHOTOS

Volunteer Natalia Yusupova asks to help the defenders with the purchase of drones, charging stations and other equipment.

"Occupiers are pulling back their forces from Donbas to Kharkiv direction," says the General Staff. "Bloody battles, hundreds of dead and wounded in several areas. There are a lot of requests for help, we ask everyone to help. We urgently need drones, cable and starlinks. This is the most important thing, the price of the issue is the lives of the soldiers!" the volunteer said.

For example, the soldiers need three Mavic 3 pro drones for UAH 225,000, charging stations for UAH 66,000, a cable for about UAH 70,000, and two Starlink drones for UAH 40,000.

Yusupova paid for 5 Mavic 3 pro drones (UAH 375,000), a sight (UAH 59.1,000), generators (UAH 46,000 and 28.4,000), clothes for the wounded (UAH 22.75,000 and 6,000), and a night vision device (UAH 28.9,000).

