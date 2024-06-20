Wreckage of cruise missiles of Russian Federation, shot down in Dnipropetrovsk region at night. PHOTOS
At night, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down Russian cruise missiles in the Dnipro region.
The relevant photos were published by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
"The cruise missiles came from the southeast and were shot down by air defense in the frontline area of Dnipropetrovsk region," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password