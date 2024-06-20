ENG
Wreckage of cruise missiles of Russian Federation, shot down in Dnipropetrovsk region at night. PHOTOS

At night, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down Russian cruise missiles in the Dnipro region.

The relevant photos were published by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

"The cruise missiles came from the southeast and were shot down by air defense in the frontline area of Dnipropetrovsk region," the statement said.

Уламки російських ракет, збитих на Дніпропетровщині
Уламки російських ракет, збитих на Дніпропетровщині
Уламки російських ракет, збитих на Дніпропетровщині
Уламки російських ракет, збитих на Дніпропетровщині
Уламки російських ракет, збитих на Дніпропетровщині

