Woman who desecrated graves of Da Vinci, Dzhus and Petrychenko was detained in Kyiv - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

A 60-year-old woman was detained in Kyiv who, on the night of 20 May, committed a mayhem on the graves of the fallen defenders of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubaylo (Da Vinci), Andriy Pilshchikov (Dzhus) and Pavlo Petrychenko (Investor).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv Police and the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

It is noted that priority investigative actions are currently underway against her.

A notice of suspicion is being prepared. Details of the incident were promised to be provided later.

Earlier, the head of the ULF medical service of the 1st separate assault battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" named after Dmytro Kotsyubaylo, Alina Mykhailova, reported that unknown persons had desecrated the graves of three fallen soldiers at Askold's Grave in the capital.

Memorial plaques on the graves were torn and broken, lamps were smashed and the national flag of Ukraine was vandalised.