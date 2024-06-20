Air Force serviceman shoots down Russian cruise missile with machine gun. PHOTO

Air Force serviceman Serhii, pseudonym Doctor Mom, shot down a Russian cruise missile with his machine gun.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In civilian life, the soldier worked as a medical professional. Now, he is on combat duty as part of a mobile firing team. On the morning of 12 June, his unit intercepted an enemy missile heading for Kyiv region.

"When we received the command 'ready', we immediately moved to the position. We were informed over the radio that our target was close. A few seconds later, we saw an enemy missile flying towards Vasylkiv. I took my machine gun and opened fire on the target. After firing a round from the machine gun, I saw that the missile began to deviate from its course and descend," the soldier recalls.

