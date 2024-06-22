In afternoon, occupiers attacked village of Dudchany in Kherson region, two people were injured. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 22 June, Russians shelled the village of Dudchany, Beryslav district, with artillery.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"Two local residents were injured in the yard of their own house as a result of the hostile attack," the statement said.

It is noted that the 42-year-old man was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as facial injuries. He was treated on the spot and refused hospitalisation. His father, a 62-year-old man, was taken to hospital with a shrapnel leg injury and contusion.

"The man is being provided with the necessary medical care," the RMA added.

As a reminder, police officer Oleksandr Chekhun was killed while on duty at a checkpoint in the Kherson region.

Read also on Censor.NET: A day in Kherson region: enemy attacked 17 settlements, dropped explosives from a drone in Kherson at night, one killed and one wounded







