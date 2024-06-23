Another tanker of Russian Federation was spotted in port of Mariupol - Andriushchenko. PHOTO

Another Russian tanker was spotted at the entrance to the port of Mariupol.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko.

"In the morning, it was no longer in the port's waters, but in the evening it was on the roadstead heading for the port entrance. The tanker appeared to be carrying up to 1,000 tonnes of oil products. During this time (night and day), it could have easily passed to the port of Azov (Rostov-on-Don), Eisk, and even Kerch under certain conditions," the statement said.

Read it on Censor.NET: For first time since occupation, Russian tanker entered port of Mariupol - RMA

Andriushchenko noted that there are two possible hypotheses for such a movement.

First, given the attacks on oil depots and fuel storage sites, the Russians decided to divide the storage sites into a larger number.

Second, given that the Kalibr carriers are still not in the ports of Azov, but are hiding in the canal's roadstead, sooner or later they will need to refuel. That is why the occupiers are preparing the port for such a quick nighttime entry.

Also read: Residents of Mariupol are under total pressure from the occupiers, almost 99% of the city's population have been filtered, - Andriushchenko

"Well, the version of preparing for the railway has not gone away. But there is a reason for such oil trains," Andriushchenko added.