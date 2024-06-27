Pope meets with relatives of Azov Brigade soldiers convicted in Russia. PHOTO

Pope Francis meets with relatives of Azov Brigade's prisoners of war.

This was reported by the Association of Families of "Azovstal" Defenders, Censor.NET reports.

During the general audience, Pope Francis listened to the testimony of a group of relatives of the "Azov" Brigade's prisoners of war who defended "Azovstal" and are now facing court sentences in Russia.

"After the general audience, Tetiana, Tamara, Alla and Violetta, who are fighting for the release of their relatives, presented their stories, pain and hopes to Pope Francis. The relatives of the Azov soldiers stressed that more than 100 Azov soldiers have been convicted by the Russian Federation - they are sentenced to terms ranging from 10 years to life. In addition, it was noted that the Russians have not yet returned all the bodies of the fallen defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal," the Association said.

The relatives of the Azov defenders also pointed out that there were no Azov men in the latest prisoner exchanges because the Russians categorically refuse to hand them over, compared to other units. They also said that the Russians continue to torture and kill soldiers in captivity.

Read more: All those interviewed after their release from captivity in Russian Federation told about torture, - UN Monitoring Mission

During the audience, Pope Francis was handed a brochure with basic information about the captured Azovstal defenders, including information about the terrorist attack in Olenivka.

It is noted that the trip took place at the invitation of Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, the Apostolic Nuncio in Ukraine.

Read more: What Ukrainian defenders who returned home after being tortured in Russian captivity look like. PHOTOS