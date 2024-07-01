ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8074 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 672 1

Rocket attack in Kyiv region: fire station damaged by shelling. PHOTOS

On the evening of 30 June, the enemy attacked the Kyiv region once again. A rocket attack damaged the building of a fire and rescue unit.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the blast wave smashed out glass and partially the windows, damaged the ceiling.

At the time of the strike, the rescuers were in a shelter, and no one was injured.

Read more: Over June, Russian troops lost more than 5 thousand people in Chasiv Yar direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"

As a reminder, on Sunday, 30 June, at around 19:20, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of a missile attack from the north.

Debris fell in the Obolon district of Kyiv as a result of a Russian missile strike. A multi-storey building was damaged. Six people are known to have suffered acute stress reactions, one person was hospitalised.

На Київщині пошкоджено пожежну частину через обстріл 30 червня 2024 року
На Київщині пошкоджено пожежну частину через обстріл 30 червня 2024 року
На Київщині пошкоджено пожежну частину через обстріл 30 червня 2024 року
На Київщині пошкоджено пожежну частину через обстріл 30 червня 2024 року
На Київщині пошкоджено пожежну частину через обстріл 30 червня 2024 року

Author: 

Kyyivska region (657) rescuers (34) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (790)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 