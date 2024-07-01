Rocket attack in Kyiv region: fire station damaged by shelling. PHOTOS

On the evening of 30 June, the enemy attacked the Kyiv region once again. A rocket attack damaged the building of a fire and rescue unit.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the blast wave smashed out glass and partially the windows, damaged the ceiling.

At the time of the strike, the rescuers were in a shelter, and no one was injured.

As a reminder, on Sunday, 30 June, at around 19:20, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of a missile attack from the north.

Debris fell in the Obolon district of Kyiv as a result of a Russian missile strike. A multi-storey building was damaged. Six people are known to have suffered acute stress reactions, one person was hospitalised.









