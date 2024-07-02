Air strike on Selydove damages fire and rescue unit for second time in week. PHOTO

An air strike in Donetsk region damaged a fire and rescue unit for the second time in a week.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, Russian troops shelled the town of Selydove again, dropping an aerial bomb on the town.

"The blast wave and debris damaged 14 door and 31 window units, a suspended ceiling in the office space, 500 square metres of slate roof, frames and canopies of 6 entrance gates of the fire and rescue unit.

The personnel were not injured and the fire and rescue equipment was not damaged!" the statement said.

As reported, on 26 June, at dawn, the enemy struck the town of Selydove, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, with a FAB-500 bomb. The fire and rescue unit of the State Emergency Service was also damaged.