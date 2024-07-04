They spied on maritime guard of Odesa region: SSU detains Russian FSS agent and his accomplice. PHOTO

The SSU detained two more members of the FSS agent network operating in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The criminals adjusted Russian missile and drone strikes on the military infrastructure of the Defence Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

Tasks of an FSS agent

"On the instructions of the Russian secret service, a 23-year-old Odesa resident and his 18-year-old fiancée were reconnoitering the locations of the border guard detachments of the maritime guard defending the port city's waters. To obtain intelligence, the suspects walked around the area under the guise of walking as newlyweds and took pictures against the background of the 'desired' objects," the statement said.

It is stated that based on the information received, the traitor prepared an agent's "report" for his supervisor from the FSS Department of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation, his identity has already been established by the SSU.

In case of receiving relevant intelligence, the occupiers planned to use it for air strikes on the locations of Ukrainian defenders.

However, the SSU disrupted the enemy's plan and detained the defendants red-handed while they were spying near a potential target.

The agent received a task to disrupt mobilisation

The SSU noted that during the investigation it was established that the Odesa resident was also tasked with posting 100 provocative leaflets against mobilisation and setting fire to a local power substation.

According to the investigation, the young man came to the attention of the occupiers in May this year through anonymous chats on the Telegram channel, where they discussed issues of evading mobilisation. After recruitment, he involved his girlfriend in subversive activities.

During the searches of the detainees' homes, mobile phones with evidence of the crimes were seized. A bank card with money from the FSS and a batch of anti-Ukrainian leaflets were also found.

What is the threat?

The SSU investigators served the Russian agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The criminal actions of his accomplice are classified under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement of weapons to Ukraine, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine if they can be identified on the ground).

The agent is currently in custody, and the issue of choosing a measure of restraint against his accomplice is being decided. They face from 8 years to life imprisonment.

