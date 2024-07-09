Multiple Ukrainian cycling champion Andriy Kutsenko died defending Ukraine. PHOTO

A 35-year-old titled cyclist from the Lviv region, Andriy Kutsenko, was killed in the battle for Ukraine against the Russian invaders. He was a multiple champion of Ukraine in cycling and an international master of sports.

It is known that the Ukrainian defender died on 3 July.

Kutsenko was a winner and medallist in international competitions. The soldier has also repeatedly participated in world and European championships.

What do you know about Andriy Kutsenko?

For ten years, from 2006 to 2016, Andriy Kutsenko represented Lviv region in the national track cycling team.

After graduating from Zhovkva School No. 1, he studied at the Lviv State University of Physical Culture. Later, he served under contract at the summer sports training base of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Andriy met the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Italy, but returned to Ukraine to voluntarily join the Armed Forces.

For more than two years, Kutsenko fought on different frontlines. His last battle was as a member of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura " of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Farewell to a warrior

The farewell to the defender Andriy Kutsenko and the funeral service will take place on Tuesday, 9 July. The funeral will begin at 12 o'clock on Vicheva Square in Zhovkva, Lviv region.

