Explosions rang out in occupied Mariupol: "arrival" near airport - Andriushchenko. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 12 July, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Mariupol. Loudly! We are clarifying the details," he said.

He later clarified that it had "arrived" at the airport.

"That's great. Husnulin and Pushilin were just there. But there is enough there without them... What a beautiful day!" commented Andriushchenko and added a photo of the explosions.

See also Censor.NET: Rashists completely dismantled the camp in occupied Mariupol, destroyed all the trees. VIDEO

"The place of arrival corresponds to an OSINT mark. And the second detonation and a large explosion came from civilian buildings. I'm not talking about the fact that air defense systems were launched twice from the direction of Donetsk in an attempt to shoot it down. In the end, they shot down the airport," added the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol.

No other details are available at this time.